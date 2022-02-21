‘High economic growth has added to people’s incomes’

LAHORE: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said the country’s economy is growing at the rate of 5.5-percent, while high economic growth has not only increased income of the people but also help creating millions of jobs.

While addressing a public gathering in Lahore on Sunday, Azhar highlighted the people-friendly policies of present government and said about ten million families have been benefited by Ehsaas program and now the people are able to get the best medical facilities of Rs one million through Sehat Insaf card.

Hammad also said Pakistan tackled the impacts of coronavirus very efficiently and Bill Gates acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan to curb the coronavirus. He said the youth are great asset of the country and the government will provide ample opportunities to them so that they would be able to excel in all fields.

He also said that development works in Lahore are being carried out expeditiously while attention is being paid to the development of all areas of the city. He vowed that the PTI would be further strengthened in Lahore and provide transparent leadership to the people of Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022