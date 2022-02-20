ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

  • One Pakistan Army personnel also embraced martyrdom, says ISPR
BR Web Desk 20 Feb, 2022

Security forces have killed five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition [were] also recovered from [the] terrorists, including sub-machine guns, hand grenades, and a large number of caliber rounds,” the ISPR said.

The terrorists killed in the operation were identified as Habib Nawaz Shakeel, Waheedullah, Abdul Rehman, Muhammadullah while identification of the fifth terrorist was not yet revealed.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army personnel also embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire.

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

“The 28-year-old Shabbir from Quetta fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom while inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists," the statement added.

The ISPR said that the "Pakistan Army is committed to eradicating the scourge of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

The development comes days after the security forces killed six terrorists in a heavy exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan.

On Monday, security forces foiled an attempted suicide attack at a military check post in South Waziristan.

The terrorist, identified as Sharif, was neutralised while trying to enter the check post, the military’s media wing said.

ISPR North Waziristan terrorists killed IBO

Comments

1000 characters

Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Over 100 citizens robbed in Karachi’s Korangi area

Most Gulf bourses pull back on Ukraine tensions

Amazon, Reliance set to lock horns over India's cricket media rights

Weakening 5th wave: Pakistan reports 1,644 Covid-19 cases

Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID: Palace

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

UAE warns of drone threat as it opens defence conference

Luxury sector undaunted by Covid, soaring inflation

US reaffirms Russia could attack Ukraine 'at any time'

Read more stories