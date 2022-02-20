Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces have killed five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition [were] also recovered from [the] terrorists, including sub-machine guns, hand grenades, and a large number of caliber rounds,” the ISPR said.

The terrorists killed in the operation were identified as Habib Nawaz Shakeel, Waheedullah, Abdul Rehman, Muhammadullah while identification of the fifth terrorist was not yet revealed.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army personnel also embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire.

“The 28-year-old Shabbir from Quetta fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom while inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists," the statement added.

The ISPR said that the "Pakistan Army is committed to eradicating the scourge of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

The development comes days after the security forces killed six terrorists in a heavy exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan.

On Monday, security forces foiled an attempted suicide attack at a military check post in South Waziristan.

The terrorist, identified as Sharif, was neutralised while trying to enter the check post, the military’s media wing said.