ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron talks Ukraine with Putin, then calls Zelensky

AFP 20 Feb, 2022

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron called Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday about the situation in Ukraine in a last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine, his office said.

The call, which lasted 105 minutes, came two weeks after Macron went to Moscow to persuade Putin to hold back from sending troops massed on the border into Ukraine.

It represented "the final possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine," the Elysee said ahead of the conversation.

US reaffirms Russia could attack Ukraine 'at any time'

The call came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Macron that he would not respond to what he called Russia's "provocations", according to the Elysee, and remained open to "dialogue" with Moscow.

But in a speech to the Munich Security Conference he also called on western governments to stop what he said was "a policy of appeasement" towards Putin.

After the conversation with Putin on Sunday, Macron went on to talk with Zelensky on the telephone, the French presidency said.

Vladimir Putin Emmanuel Macron Ukraine Russian invasion

Comments

1000 characters

Macron talks Ukraine with Putin, then calls Zelensky

Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Over 100 citizens robbed in Karachi’s Korangi area

Most Gulf bourses pull back on Ukraine tensions

Amazon, Reliance set to lock horns over India's cricket media rights

Weakening 5th wave: Pakistan reports 1,644 Covid-19 cases

Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID: Palace

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

UAE warns of drone threat as it opens defence conference

Luxury sector undaunted by Covid, soaring inflation

US reaffirms Russia could attack Ukraine 'at any time'

Read more stories