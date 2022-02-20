Planned no-trust motion: Rana optimistic about prospects

LAHORE: Expressing optimism about the success of no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the country is facing downward trend and if the current regime is allowed further time, it may cause irreparable loss to the country.

“We are not only in talks with the allies of the government but in touch with their legislators who are fed up with their policies and are not ready to contest election on the PTI ticket”, he said while talking to media in Lahore.

When asked as to whether no-trust move would be tabled first in Punjab or the centre, Rana maintained that there is cut off figure of 172 votes in the National Assembly and likewise there is a difference of 14-15 votes in Punjab Assembly.

He added that the PML-N and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership would decide about bringing the no-confidence motion either from Punjab or the centre. “A good number of PTI legislators are ready to part their ways and are in touch with the PML-N”, he claimed.

To a query about “umpire”, Rana said that they are not eying towards any umpire. “Our clear stance is that all state institutions must work within their constitutional role. Today, the country as well as the people are facing difficult situation and the country can only move forward by following the Constitution”, he asserted.

When asked regarding secret meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and PTI senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, the PML-N leader avoided the question.

Talking about the PTI’s Mandi Bahauddin public meeting, Rana said: “It was show of official machinery in which Imran Khan passed ignoble remarks against political rivals.”

He said that there should be an element of respect and forbearance in politics, but it is condemnable for a prime minister to imitate his opponents. The way Imran behave in Mandi Bahauduin does not suit to the office of the PM, he added.

Rana said that after the failure of NAB, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had been tasked of implicating political opponents in cases.

“The prime minister has done nothing in his four years except falsely implicating political opponents in cases; his only aim is to take political revenge”, Rana said. He slammed the PM for not taking any care of the plight of the people.

“Instead of holding meetings on governance, inflation, law and order situation, and service delivery he only held meetings to penalise his rivals. Shehbaz Sharif has been cleared by National Crime Agency while there is nothing against Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz,” he added.

The PML-N leader also reaffirmed the opposition’s pledge to protest and bring no-confidence motion against the government.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told the media that the time of sending the PTI government packing has come.

She asked the premier why he is afraid of Shehbaz Sharif, adding: “The rented spokesmen of PTI have never talked about reducing the inflation from the country and addressing miseries of the people”.

Marriyum said the PM is using derogatory language against the rivals. “He (Imran) is afraid of losing power and is using foul means.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022