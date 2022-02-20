Huge quantity of smuggled fabric seized

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate of Customs Intelligence (FBR), Rawalpindi, on Saturday, seized smuggled cloth worth millions, which was dumped in godowns located in a market at Golra Road, Islamabad.

According to the details released by the FBR here on Saturday, building further on the incessant drive against smuggling, this morning on a credible information of smuggled fabric dumped in godowns located in a market at Golra Road, Islamabad, the Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Rawalpindi, after obtaining search warrants under Section 162 of the Customs Act, 1969, conducted raid with assistance from Islamabad Police (PS Shams Colony).

Huge quantity of alleged smuggled fabric worth millions has been recovered and taken into custody. During the operation unidentified assailants attacked official vehicle of Assistant Director and damaged it.

Legal proceedings are already underway.

This seizure is in line with the stated policy of the present government to curb illegal goods and thereby promote local industry. Kanwal Ali, Additional Director, Naveed Bugvi, Deputy Director, and Rao Fahad Iqbal, Assistant Director led the crackdown.

The FBR is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has commended the FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan.

Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, in ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades.

