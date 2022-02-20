ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Huge quantity of smuggled fabric seized

Recorder Report 20 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate of Customs Intelligence (FBR), Rawalpindi, on Saturday, seized smuggled cloth worth millions, which was dumped in godowns located in a market at Golra Road, Islamabad.

According to the details released by the FBR here on Saturday, building further on the incessant drive against smuggling, this morning on a credible information of smuggled fabric dumped in godowns located in a market at Golra Road, Islamabad, the Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Rawalpindi, after obtaining search warrants under Section 162 of the Customs Act, 1969, conducted raid with assistance from Islamabad Police (PS Shams Colony).

Huge quantity of alleged smuggled fabric worth millions has been recovered and taken into custody. During the operation unidentified assailants attacked official vehicle of Assistant Director and damaged it.

Legal proceedings are already underway.

This seizure is in line with the stated policy of the present government to curb illegal goods and thereby promote local industry. Kanwal Ali, Additional Director, Naveed Bugvi, Deputy Director, and Rao Fahad Iqbal, Assistant Director led the crackdown.

The FBR is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has commended the FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan.

Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, in ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Directorate of Customs Intelligence (FBR), Rawalpindi smuggled fabric seized market at Golra Road

Comments

Comments are closed.

Huge quantity of smuggled fabric seized

Invasion ‘warning’: Ukraine urges West to back ‘shield’ against Russia

Cabinet approves RLNG sale pricing mechanism for KE

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

FCA for Jan: Govt mulling hiking power tariff by Rs6.1/unit

PM expected to visit Russia next week: FO

Ukraine soldier killed in clashes

ECP code of conduct, social media: Bills sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad

Mobile phones: Jul-Jan imports soar 11.86pc to $1.27bn YoY

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

Wapda may delay issuance of second Eurobond till year-end

Read more stories