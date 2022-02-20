Citizen’s Portal resolving complaints’ providing relief to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) is the most effective public complaints resolution platform, promptly addressing complaints/issues of the overseas Pakistanis, who have lauded its performance.

According to details shared by the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) on Saturday, acting upon a complaint of Muhammad Ali, an overseas Pakistani, regarding grabbing of their land worth Rs300 million in Soodhra area of tehsil Wazirabad, Gujranwala, an immediate action was initiated. The land was given on a contract to a party during 1970.

The complainant had asked the lessee to vacate their land four years back, as they wanted to construct their residence, but on different pretexts, they did not return it back as it was overtaken by the land-grabbing mafia.