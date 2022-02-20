ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Dar meets Saif, discusses projects for development, progress of youth

APP 20 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday met with Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and discussed matters relating to development and emancipation of youth.

Usman Dar and the KP CM aide agreed to jointly work for development of youth and give them platforms for socio-economic growth. The proposals and programs to address issues of merged districts’ youth were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM aide said that Rs 33 billion had been spent under Kamyab Jawan Program for development of youth. He said that about 50,000 employment opportunities had been created under the program that aimed at development and progress of youth.

He said that loans amounting to Rs 2.5 billion had been disbursed among youth of KP for self-employment and 4000 jobs had been created.

He said that 1000 employments had been given to youth of Peshawar under the program and 500 persons were given loans in provincial metropolis.

Barrister Saif said the provincial government has initiated various projects for uplift of youth and giving them financial stability.

