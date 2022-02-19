ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,976
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,498,676
1,98324hr
Sindh
563,314
Punjab
498,322
Balochistan
35,206
Islamabad
133,702
KPK
214,277
New Zealand crush South Africa to win first Test

AFP 19 Feb, 2022

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand claimed a rare victory over South Africa on Saturday, wrapping up the first Test by a comprehensive innings and 276 runs in just seven sessions in Christchurch.

It is only the fifth time in 46 Tests since 1932 that New Zealand have beaten South Africa with their last victory coming in 2004.

"It's a great day," an elated captain Tom Latham said.

South Africa, who were 387 behind on the first innings, resumed the day at 34 for three and showed little appetite to chase down the total, losing their final seven wickets before lunch to be all out for 111.

Latham said winning the toss and putting South Africa in to bat was critical for New Zealand's success.

The tourists crumbled in their first innings for 95 on a green wicket with Matt Henry bagging seven for 23.

A century by Henry Nicholls and a string of 50-plus partnerships saw New Zealand amass 482 in reply and the writing was on the wall for South Africa.

"Fingers crossed we can continue the momentum into the second Test match," Latham said with New Zealand eyeing a first-ever series win against South Africa.

They achieved the victory in their first Test since 2008 without two of their greatest batsmen -- Ross Taylor retired and Kane Williamson injured -- and with strike bowler Trent Boult on paternity leave.

"It's been a long time since we haven't seen any of those three names who were a vital part of this side, but I guess it's testament to the depth we're creating," Latham said.

A frustrated Proteas captain Dean Elgar could not explain the drop off in performance since South Africa won a series against India last month.

"It's something I'm trying to wrap my head around," he said.

"But I do feel our intensity was lacking during the last two and a bit days.

"We were totally outplayed by a classy New Zealand outfit.

"It's extremely frustrating being the captain and the ball is being hit (by New Zealand) on both sides of the wicket. You can't set a field for that."

The tourists lost three wickets for only four runs at the start of their second innings and as the Test extended into a third day, only the diminutive Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne offered any real resistance.

The 1.62-metre (5 ft 4 in) Bavuma, 22 overnight, scored 41 and shared in a 41-run stand with Verreynne before he was trapped leg before wicket by Neil Wagner.

Verreynne fell in the following over for 30, caught in slips off Southee who then quickly snagged the wicket of Kagiso Rabada for zero.

The day started badly for South Africa with Bavuma's overnight partner, Rassie van der Dussen, out on the second ball when Henry got the delivery to nip back, finding a gap between bat and pad.

Zubayr Hamza, who top-scored with 25 when South Africa made a paltry 95 in their first innings, only managed six off 32 deliveries before he edged Kyle Jamieson to Daryl Mitchell at first slip.

The remaining batsmen -- Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman and Duanne Olivier -- contributed 21 between them.

Southee finished with five for 35 while man-of-the-match Henry and Wagner took two wickets each.

