Buzdar leaving for Dubai today

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would proceed to Dubai on a three-day visit on Saturday (today).

The CM would be the chief guest at the agreement-signing ceremony for resuming the construction of Mubarak Centre with Dhabi Group. He would also hold meetings with high officials of the Dhabi Group.

He hoped that the Mubarak Centre would promote trade and economic activities while the deal would encourage foreign investment to create more job opportunities.

The CM said in a statement that those who talk of no-confidence motion should fulfill their passion but they wouldn’t get anything except embarrassment.

