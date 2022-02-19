Aimal Wali meets Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Awami National Party (ANP) KP president Aimal Wali Khan held a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Zardari House on Friday.

They discussed the political situation in the country and long march announced by the PPP on February 27 from Karachi to Islamabad.

Wali Khan assured Bilawal of full participation in the PPP’s long march.

Bilawal expressed gratitude to him for assuring support and participation of the ANP in the PPP’s long march.

Nayyar Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, Raza Rabbani, and Faisal Karim Kundi were also present on the occasion.

