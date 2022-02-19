WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== February 18, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Feb-22 16-Feb-22 15-Feb-22 14-Feb-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112508 0.112518 0.11239 0.112389 Euro 0.810332 0.810687 0.809872 0.808709 Japanese yen 0.006173 0.006162 0.006185 0.006193 U.K. pound 0.969975 0.966523 0.966242 0.965792 U.S. dollar 0.712693 0.71288 0.713858 0.71466 Algerian dinar 0.005076 0.005079 0.005077 0.005081 Australian dollar 0.511143 0.510066 0.508767 0.508695 Botswana pula 0.062147 0.062021 0.062034 0.061961 Brazilian real 0.138229 0.138091 0.137611 0.137171 Brunei dollar 0.529962 0.529668 0.530079 0.530557 Canadian dollar 0.561397 0.561942 0.560284 0.561046 Chilean peso 0.000891 0.000886 0.000879 0.000886 Colombian peso 0.00018 0.000181 0.000181 0.000182 Czech koruna 0.033235 0.033273 0.033161 0.03297 Danish krone 0.108918 0.108948 0.108821 0.108682 Indian rupee 0.009492 0.009495 0.009435 0.009459 Israeli New Shekel 0.223485 0.223965 0.221351 0.219086 Korean won 0.000595 0.000595 0.000596 0.000596 Kuwaiti dinar 2.3564 2.35624 2.35947 2.3629 Malaysian ringgit 0.170297 0.170179 0.170514 0.170482 Mauritian rupee 0.016278 0.016288 0.01631 0.016344 Mexican peso 0.035112 0.035059 0.034994 0.035014 New Zealand dollar 0.476792 0.473352 0.472717 0.474749 Norwegian krone 0.080053 0.080191 0.08027 0.080314 Omani rial 1.85356 1.85404 1.85659 1.85867 Peruvian sol 0.190204 0.189143 0.188006 0.188964 Philippine peso 0.013894 0.013877 0.013895 0.013923 Polish zloty 0.179578 0.180577 0.179632 0.176725 Qatari riyal 0.195795 0.195846 0.196115 0.196335 Russian ruble 0.009408 0.009503 0.009372 0.009333 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190051 0.190101 0.190362 0.190576 Singapore dollar 0.529962 0.529668 0.530079 0.530557 South African rand 0.047615 0.047288 0.047227 0.047017 Swedish krona 0.076552 0.076994 0.076663 0.076149 Swiss franc 0.774119 0.770973 0.772239 0.772814 Thai baht 0.022109 0.022072 0.021928 Trinidadian dollar 0.10554 0.105797 0.105775 U.A.E. dirham 0.194062 0.194113 0.194379 0.194598 Uruguayan peso 0.016552 0.016572 0.016573 0.016585 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

