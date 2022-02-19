WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
February 18, 2022
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 17-Feb-22 16-Feb-22 15-Feb-22 14-Feb-22
Chinese yuan 0.112508 0.112518 0.11239 0.112389
Euro 0.810332 0.810687 0.809872 0.808709
Japanese yen 0.006173 0.006162 0.006185 0.006193
U.K. pound 0.969975 0.966523 0.966242 0.965792
U.S. dollar 0.712693 0.71288 0.713858 0.71466
Algerian dinar 0.005076 0.005079 0.005077 0.005081
Australian dollar 0.511143 0.510066 0.508767 0.508695
Botswana pula 0.062147 0.062021 0.062034 0.061961
Brazilian real 0.138229 0.138091 0.137611 0.137171
Brunei dollar 0.529962 0.529668 0.530079 0.530557
Canadian dollar 0.561397 0.561942 0.560284 0.561046
Chilean peso 0.000891 0.000886 0.000879 0.000886
Colombian peso 0.00018 0.000181 0.000181 0.000182
Czech koruna 0.033235 0.033273 0.033161 0.03297
Danish krone 0.108918 0.108948 0.108821 0.108682
Indian rupee 0.009492 0.009495 0.009435 0.009459
Israeli New Shekel 0.223485 0.223965 0.221351 0.219086
Korean won 0.000595 0.000595 0.000596 0.000596
Kuwaiti dinar 2.3564 2.35624 2.35947 2.3629
Malaysian ringgit 0.170297 0.170179 0.170514 0.170482
Mauritian rupee 0.016278 0.016288 0.01631 0.016344
Mexican peso 0.035112 0.035059 0.034994 0.035014
New Zealand dollar 0.476792 0.473352 0.472717 0.474749
Norwegian krone 0.080053 0.080191 0.08027 0.080314
Omani rial 1.85356 1.85404 1.85659 1.85867
Peruvian sol 0.190204 0.189143 0.188006 0.188964
Philippine peso 0.013894 0.013877 0.013895 0.013923
Polish zloty 0.179578 0.180577 0.179632 0.176725
Qatari riyal 0.195795 0.195846 0.196115 0.196335
Russian ruble 0.009408 0.009503 0.009372 0.009333
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190051 0.190101 0.190362 0.190576
Singapore dollar 0.529962 0.529668 0.530079 0.530557
South African rand 0.047615 0.047288 0.047227 0.047017
Swedish krona 0.076552 0.076994 0.076663 0.076149
Swiss franc 0.774119 0.770973 0.772239 0.772814
Thai baht 0.022109 0.022072 0.021928
Trinidadian dollar 0.10554 0.105797 0.105775
U.A.E. dirham 0.194062 0.194113 0.194379 0.194598
Uruguayan peso 0.016552 0.016572 0.016573 0.016585
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
