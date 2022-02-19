ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 19 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
February 18, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        17-Feb-22      16-Feb-22      15-Feb-22      14-Feb-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.112508       0.112518        0.11239       0.112389
Euro                             0.810332       0.810687       0.809872       0.808709
Japanese yen                     0.006173       0.006162       0.006185       0.006193
U.K. pound                       0.969975       0.966523       0.966242       0.965792
U.S. dollar                      0.712693        0.71288       0.713858        0.71466
Algerian dinar                   0.005076       0.005079       0.005077       0.005081
Australian dollar                0.511143       0.510066       0.508767       0.508695
Botswana pula                    0.062147       0.062021       0.062034       0.061961
Brazilian real                   0.138229       0.138091       0.137611       0.137171
Brunei dollar                    0.529962       0.529668       0.530079       0.530557
Canadian dollar                  0.561397       0.561942       0.560284       0.561046
Chilean peso                     0.000891       0.000886       0.000879       0.000886
Colombian peso                    0.00018       0.000181       0.000181       0.000182
Czech koruna                     0.033235       0.033273       0.033161        0.03297
Danish krone                     0.108918       0.108948       0.108821       0.108682
Indian rupee                     0.009492       0.009495       0.009435       0.009459
Israeli New Shekel               0.223485       0.223965       0.221351       0.219086
Korean won                       0.000595       0.000595       0.000596       0.000596
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.3564        2.35624        2.35947         2.3629
Malaysian ringgit                0.170297       0.170179       0.170514       0.170482
Mauritian rupee                  0.016278       0.016288        0.01631       0.016344
Mexican peso                     0.035112       0.035059       0.034994       0.035014
New Zealand dollar               0.476792       0.473352       0.472717       0.474749
Norwegian krone                  0.080053       0.080191        0.08027       0.080314
Omani rial                        1.85356        1.85404        1.85659        1.85867
Peruvian sol                     0.190204       0.189143       0.188006       0.188964
Philippine peso                  0.013894       0.013877       0.013895       0.013923
Polish zloty                     0.179578       0.180577       0.179632       0.176725
Qatari riyal                     0.195795       0.195846       0.196115       0.196335
Russian ruble                    0.009408       0.009503       0.009372       0.009333
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.190051       0.190101       0.190362       0.190576
Singapore dollar                 0.529962       0.529668       0.530079       0.530557
South African rand               0.047615       0.047288       0.047227       0.047017
Swedish krona                    0.076552       0.076994       0.076663       0.076149
Swiss franc                      0.774119       0.770973       0.772239       0.772814
Thai baht                        0.022109                      0.022072       0.021928
Trinidadian dollar                0.10554                      0.105797       0.105775
U.A.E. dirham                    0.194062       0.194113       0.194379       0.194598
Uruguayan peso                   0.016552       0.016572       0.016573       0.016585
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF SDR sdr rate SDR per Currency unit

