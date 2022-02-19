ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
World

Russia trying to provoke Ukraine's military to attack, Kyiv says

Reuters 19 Feb, 2022

KYIV: Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov on Friday accused Russia of staging provocations in eastern Ukraine to try to provoke Ukraine's military to respond, but added that Ukraine would stick to peaceful ways to defuse the crisis.

In a joint briefing, Minister for Integration of the Temporary Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said Russia was trying to force Ukraine into making concessions.

Ukraine records 60 ceasefire violations by separatists over 24 hours

Danilov said Ukraine had no plans to liberate separatist-held territories by force, adding that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine was unlikely.

