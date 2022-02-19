PSL 2022 day 23 round-up: Karachi register season's first win against Lahore

Karachi Kings bowlers put up an impressive show to help the team register its first win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven after eight consecutive losses on Friday.

Defending 150 runs, Mir Hamza (4 for 27), and Chris Jordan (2 for 23) bowled brilliantly to restrict Lahore to 127/9.

Earlier, Zaman Khan and Rashid Khan took four wickets apiece to restrict Karachi Kings to 149. Babar Azam (39), Lewis Gregory (27), and Qasim Akram (26) were top-scorers for Karachi.

Chasing 150 runs, Lahore Qalandars took a shaky start to their innings. Fakhar Zaman (1), Abdullah Shafique (8), Kamran Ghulam (13), and Phil Salt (8) fell cheaply. Mohammad Hafeez (33), David Wiese (31), and Harry Brook (26) put up some fight but eventually fell 22 runs short of the target.

Multan thump Quetta

In the first match of the day, Multan Sultans posted a humongous total of 245/3 on the board for Quetta Gladiators, which is the second-highest total in PSL history.

Mohammad Rizwan (83), Rilee Rossouw (71), and Shan Masood (57) were among the runs for Multan.

Chasing a massive total, Quetta took a quick start to their innings but at the cost of regular wickets. Umar Akmal (50), Jason Roy (38), and Sarfaraz Ahmed (17) played small cameos, but in vain, as they were wrapped up for just 128 on the board, handing Multan a massive 117-run win

PSL 2022 day 22 round-up: Azam's 85 not enough as Peshawar down Islamabad by 10 runs

Points Table Update

The win gives Karachi Kings two points but it does not change their position in the points table.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans, who won their eighth match of the season today, are ruling the points table with 16 points. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi follow them in the second and third places with 10 points each.

Islamabad United are in the 4th spot with eight points, Quetta Gladiators are fifth with six points, while Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with two points from nine matches.

Next fixtures

There is only one match scheduled on Saturday; between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. The match, to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans