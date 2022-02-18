ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan demands justice for victims of Samjhauta Express blasts

  • Foreign Office summons Indian Charge d’Affaires, conveys 'severe disappointment at the neighbour's callousness'
BR Web Desk 18 Feb, 2022

Pakistan reiterated its demand for justice for victims of the Samjhauta Express blasts, summoning on Friday Indian Charge d’Affaires to "convey its severe disappointment at the neighbour's callousness towards the plight of the families of the victims".

"Today marks the 15th anniversary of the horrific terrorist attack on the Samjhauta Express that claimed the lives of 68 innocent passengers including 44 Pakistani nationals," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

"The Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was conveyed Pakistan’s severe disappointment at Indian Government’s callousness towards the plight of the families of the Pakistani nationals who await justice even after the passage of fifteen years," the Foreign Office (FO) stated.

India shares Samjhota Express investigation report with Pakistan: Malik

The FO added that it conveyed Pakistan's "alarm that the Hindutva extremism and “Saffron terror” that had motivated the inhuman attack 15 years ago has intensified manifolds under the current regime in India".

"The Charge d’Affaires was asked to convey to Government of India in the strongest terms, Pakistan’s condemnation of the shameless acquittal and exoneration of all accused in dastardly terrorist attack, including Swami Aseeman and, an RSS activist, who publicly confessed of being the mastermind of the heinous attack.

"This was just another manifestation of the brazen impunity and full state protection that perpetrators of terrorism enjoy in the BJP-ruled India," the FO said.

He was also asked to convey to the Indian government Pakistan’s demand for a fair trial and for bringing the perpetrators and abettors of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack to justice, the FO added. The families of the innocent Pakistani nationals, mercilessly killed at the hands of the Hindutva-motivated extremists, deserve closure.

"The Government of Pakistan strongly calls upon India to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy and faithfully implement its obligations under international legal regime governing terrorism."

India Pakistan Samjhauta Express Indian Charge d’Affaires

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan demands justice for victims of Samjhauta Express blasts

CCoCPEC approves several projects

Rupee falls near 176 against US dollar

US sees 'more forces moving into' Ukraine border region

ECC approves urea import cost estimates

Qatar LNG exports down on mega trains outage

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

Sri Lanka out of cash to buy oil: minister

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Read more stories