ANL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
AVN 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
PTC 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (6.28%)
TELE 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
TPL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 6.8 (0.15%)
BR30 17,728 Increased By 14.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,553 Increased By 111.9 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,744 Increased By 45.4 (0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

GSK pauses trial of respiratory virus vaccine in pregnant women

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

GSK has paused a late-stage trial of its vaccine candidate against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in pregnant women based on safety recommendations from an independent committee, the British drugmaker said on Friday.

The world's biggest vaccine maker by sales did not give further details on why it paused the trial, dubbed "GRACE," as well as two other studies, but said a trial of its experimental RSV vaccine for adults aged 60 and over would continue.

GSK's London-listed shares were 0.6% lower at 1,570.6 pence by 0833 GMT, having slipped as much as 1.5% in earlier trade.

RSV is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly, but vaccine development has been plagued by setbacks for decades.

Unilever won't up £50bn offer for GSK-Pfizer unit

However, many drugmakers are working to bring a candidate to the market over the next few years.

RSV vaccines are seen as an opportunity for GSK to deliver on pledges to boost its drug development success rate, where it has long lagged industry peers. GSK's shot for pregnant women was aimed at conferring immunity to protect unborn children.

Its vaccine for the elderly, another major vulnerable population, has been regarded by analysts as a potential big RSV market, with trial results expected this year.

Liberum analyst Alistair Campbell said that while the maternity trial pause was "disappointing," the "big opportunity" for RSV vaccines was in the elderly, with potential peak sales of about $2 billion.

RSV causes symptoms similar to a cold and can also cause bronchiolitis, leading to about three million hospital stays for children under five per year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's Synagis, a monthly shot, is currently the only preventive treatment against RSV in high-risk infants.

J&J, Sanofi, Moderna and AstraZeneca are among drugmakers racing to get an RSV therapy or vaccine approved.

On Thursday, AstraZeneca's candidate for infants was approved for a speedy review by European regulators.

GSK British drugmaker AstraZeneca GRACE

Comments

1000 characters

GSK pauses trial of respiratory virus vaccine in pregnant women

ECC approves urea import cost estimates

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Read more stories