ANL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 103.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.92%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.91%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.52%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.32%)
TREET 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 2 (0.04%)
BR30 17,749 Increased By 35.6 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,523 Increased By 81.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,725 Increased By 26.3 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Australia shares fall as Ukraine crisis dampens risk appetite

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

Australia shares fell on Friday, amid a global sell-off after geopolitical tensions flared between the United States and Russia over Ukraine, with technology stocks leading the losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.9% at 7,224.30 points, as of 0016 GMT, but was set for a third straight weekly gain. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Thursday.

Shelling in Ukraine on Thursday renewed fears of an imminent Russian invasion as US President Joe Biden said there was every indication Moscow planned to attack Ukraine, while Russia accused Washington of stoking tensions.

Developments in Ukraine have also added to uncertainty about the path of the US Federal Reserve's tightening plans to fight inflation.

Gold rally drives Australia shares higher

Australia's QBE Insurance was the top loser on the benchmark with a nearly 11% plunge after its full-year profit missed estimates.

Technology stocks hit their lowest levels since late January, tracking losses in their growth-oriented US peers. Shares of Computershare fell 1.6%.

Miners slipped up to 1.2% after China's benchmark iron ore futures extended losses for a fourth straight session as investors fretted over government interventions on the market.

Index heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 1.6% and 2.4%, respectively.

Financials slumped as much as 1.2%, with the 'Big Four' Australian banks shedding between 0.8% and 1.2%.

On the upside, gold prices rose above $1,900 for the first time since June as investors flocked towards safe-haven bullion amid the Ukraine crisis, pushing the Australian gold index 4.3% higher. Shares of Newcrest Mining surged 4.4%.

Bullion is considered a hedge against soaring inflation and often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

In New Zealand, the benchmark was down 1% at 12,134.79 points.

