ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.69%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
CNERGY 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.52%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.32%)
TREET 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 2.9 (0.06%)
BR30 17,752 Increased By 39.2 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,525 Increased By 83.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,728 Increased By 29.5 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Oil falls on prospect of Iran oil sanctions easing

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

MELBOURNE: Oil prices retreated on Friday after wild swings during the week, as the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market outweighed fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could disrupt supply.

Brent crude futures fell 68 cents, or 0.7%, to $92.29 a barrel at 0124 GMT, extending a 1.9% drop from the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 67 cents, or 0.7%, to $91.09 a barrel, after sliding 2% in the previous session.

Both benchmark contracts were headed for their first weekly fall in nine weeks after hitting their highest points since September 2014, with a deal taking shape to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Oil slides 2pc as Iran talks overshadow Ukraine crisis

Diplomats said the draft accord outlines a sequence of steps that would eventually lead to granting waivers on oil sanctions. That would bring about 1 million barrels a day of oil back to the market, but the timing is unclear.

"Nevertheless, the spectre of a potential 1 million b/d hitting the oil market saw Brent crude oil prices come under pressure," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Analysts do not expect prices to fall much in the near term, even with the prospect of a return of more Iranian oil, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, struggling to meet their production targets.

"Oil markets are vulnerable to supply disruptions given global oil stockpiles are tracking near seven-year lows and as OPEC+ spare capacity comes into question given disappointing OPEC+ supply growth," Commonwealth Bank (CBA) analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

With oil demand also recovering as air travel and road traffic picks up, CBA sees Brent holding in the $90 to $100 a barrel range in the short term and topping $100 "quite easily" if tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden is set to host a call on Friday on the Ukraine crisis with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union, and NATO, the office of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Crude Oil Ukraine Brent oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate Oil

