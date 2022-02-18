Bill Gates hails success against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Bill Gates on Thursday appreciated Pakistan’s success against Covid-19 despite resources constraints and introducing excellent initiatives besides taking measures for public health safety.

Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) made these remarks during his visit to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here on Thursday.

Bill Gates met NCOC Chairman Asad Umar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan.

Later, Bill Gates along with his delegation attended NCOC session. Bill Gates and his delegation was apprised about NCOC role and methodology, achievements since start of pandemic, recent Covid-19 situation across Pakistan and various non-pharmaceutical interventions placed by NCOC to control disease spread and ensure public safety beside well being.

A comprehensive review of Pakistan’s efforts against Covid-19 was presented to the visiting delegation.

The visiting delegation was also briefed on genome sequencing (prevalence of various variants in the country).