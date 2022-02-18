ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAAPAM, IST to enter into collaboration to bridge academia-industry gap

Recorder Report 18 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and Institute of Space Technology (IST) have decided to enter into formal bilateral collaboration to bridge the gap between Academia and Industry by transferring skill sets and capacity building to meet the demands of industry in the country.

A delegation of IST, spearheaded by his Vice-Chancellor (VC), Major General Rehan Abdul Baqi(R), called on the PAAPAM office-bearers. PAAPAM Chairman Abdur Razzaq Gauhar led the PAAPAM delegation. Capt Muhammad Akram (R), MC member, Ex-Vice-Chairman PAAPAM, Irfan Ahmed Qureshi, MC member, Rehan Riaz, MC Member, Shahab Saleem, MC member Mohsin Qaiser, and Secretary-General Ghulam Murtaza assisted the Chairman PAAPAM. Registrar Ishaat Saboor and faculty members assisted the visiting VC.

Both the institutions decided to exchange expertise to scale up the country’s engineering standard. PAAPAM Chairman Razzaq Guahar said it was the need of the hour to give access to each other to create a synergistic impact on the economy.

This was one of the ways to curb the outflow of foreign exchange. The vehicle testing labs, simulation testing, and electroplating were the areas identified as possible joint ventures between these two institutions. VC, Major General Abdul Baqi, assured the hosts of their every best possible cooperation in the larger national interest. Both sides agreed to hold the upcoming periodic review meetings to materialize the proposed collaboration.

The visiting delegation showed its commitment to international quality technical education based upon the tailor-made needs of the industry. VC Major General Baqi (R) presented the shield to Chairman PAAPAM Razzaq Guahar.

The PAAPAM is very active in developing such mutual arrangements with national and international institutes. Recently they held meetings with other leading universities and some foreign institutes to promote skill and technical education in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Paapam technical education Abdur Razzaq Gauhar Rehan Abdul Baqi(R)

Comments

Comments are closed.

PAAPAM, IST to enter into collaboration to bridge academia-industry gap

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

CCoCPEC approves several projects

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

Polio eradication quite possible, Gates tells PM

Polio eradication committed: Afghanistan requires international support: PM

US says war appears imminent after shelling on Ukraine front line

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Declarations thru PSW: FBR waives upfront duty, tax payment condition

Read more stories