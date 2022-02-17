ANL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 105.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.46%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
GTECH 9.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PACE 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TPL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TPLP 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.17%)
TREET 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
YOUW 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,653 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 17,874 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,587 Decreased By -97.9 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By -46.6 (-0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $16.02-3/4

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may test a resistance at $16.02-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $16.27-1/4.

The correction triggered by the resistance at $16.02-3/4 fell short of its target of $15.32.

The strong recovery of the price from the Tuesday low of $15.42-1/4 suggests a continuation of the uptrend.

The trend is riding on a wave V-5, which is expected to travel above $16.27-1/4.

CBOT soybeans may retest support at $15.53-1/2

Support is at $15.72-1/4, a break below which could open the way towards $15.53-1/2.

On the daily chart, the big white candlestick on Wednesday confirmed a completion of the correction from $16.33.

The contract may revisit this high, as the uptrend from $13.94 looks incomplete.

Strategically, the target of $16.33 will be confirmed when the contract breaks a resistance at $15.96-1/4.

A failure to break this level could be followed by a drop towards $15.73-3/4 or $15.37-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

soybean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $16.02-3/4

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

Borrowing money from MNCs to show big tax collection: AGP raises concern over FBR ‘manoeuvring’

Bill Gates to meet PM, president during visit to Pakistan: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan

Cancellation of loans, their reinvestment discussed with World Bank

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Agri credit limits enhanced

Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

Read more stories