CBOT soybeans may retest support at $15.53-1/2

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retest a support at $15.53-1/2 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $15.31-$15.42 range.

The drop from the Feb. 10 high of $16.33 followed the completion of a wave V-3 from $13.82-1/2.

Five smaller waves make up this wave. The drop could be extending towards the bottom of the wave 4 around $15.31.

Three smaller waves make up the drop.

CBOT soybeans may retest support at $15.72-1/4

The wave c is expected to travel to $15.32, its 100% projection level, close to $15.31. Resistance is at $15.81-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into the range of $15.91-1/4 to $16.02-3/4.

On the daily chart, the shooting star on Feb. 10 still casts a big shadow on the market.

A black candlestick formed on Monday after the contract pierced below a support at $15.60-3/4.

These candlesticks work together suggesting a further fall on Tuesday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.