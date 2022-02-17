Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives passed, “The Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022” unanimously to include two members from Parliament, one from each National Assembly and Senate in a Board of Directors of the Authority.

Similarly, the bill also proposes four instead of five (existing law) members from private sector, one from each province in the Board of Directors of the Authority.

The committee met with Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The Committee discussed, “The Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022” moved by Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, “The China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, briefing of National Highways Authority (NHA) on PSDP projects above Rs2 billion, and other issues.

According to the objectives of “The Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, elected representatives are required to be on the Boards of Federal Authorities, so as to safeguard the interest of their electorates and be the voice of general public in policy formation. At the same time, representation of the provinces implies that provincial interests can be expressed and safeguarded in an organisation or authority and pressed to maximum advantage, keeping in mind the common weal that all citizens of Pakistan seek. Hence, provincialized Federal Institutions need to be considered to have considerable employment implications, especially in the public service area. The amendments in this Bill provide for prescribing public and political representation in the Federal Government Authority, so that it reflects and represents the provincial diversity.

The meeting commenced with a briefing by the NHA on PSDP projects above Rs2 billion. The Committee was appraised regarding the status of various projects in terms of source of funding and estimated costs.

Future development projects: Senate body seeks representation in CPEC JWGs

The Committee members showed serious concern over lack of information of the NHA on various development projects. On it, the Committee directed the NHA to submit details with updated figures of development projects in the next meeting. Questions were raised regarding the process of tendering and the reason for breaking up large projects into smaller ventures. The Committee was informed that this method was used to facilitate middle-tier contractors, so that they could also be engaged.

While reviewing the progress made on the recommendations given by the Committee, members objected to absence of the chairman and executive director of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and stressed the need for strict action in future if they or any other officer failed to show presence.

Chairman Committee Senator Saleem Mandviwalla was of the view that a privilege motion will be moved in the Upper House of the Parliament, if the officers failed to show presence in the next meeting.

The Committee also showed displeasure regarding details provided by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) regarding the organisation’s restructuring plan and gave directions for information to be provided related to progress in terms of number of graduates, placements and provincial breakup. In this regard, the committee sought a comprehensive report in the next Committee meeting.

The Committee also discussed, “The China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022” and deferred it for the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by senators, Sherry Rehman, Saadia Abbasi, Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, Dost Muhammad Khan, Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Danesh Kumar, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, and senior officers from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, along with all concerned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022