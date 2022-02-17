ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
Shehbaz, Hamza reject hike in POL products’ prices

Recorder Report 17 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Rejecting the hike in the prices of petroleum products, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the people would have to take to register their protest against the government for its anti-people steps.

Terming the increase as an act of oppression on the part of the government, he said that the incumbent government was not only corrupt but also a liar. He vowed that the PML-N would not relent unless it got the masses rid of the government, which had unleashed inflation.

In a statement, he said that there was no end in sight to the inflation as long as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in office. “Not only the POL prices, which has been skyrocketing for the last several months, but overall inflation and unemployment too has made the lives of people a hell,” he said.

He said, “What else is to the credit of selected Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of his cabinet except rising inflation.”

Moreover, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif told the media that the increase of Rs 12 per liter in the petroleum prices is nothing but economic murder of the people.

Holding the PTI government responsible for the soaring inflation, Hamza said that Prime Minister Imran Khan looting the people by hiking petroleum prices after every 15 days. On what agenda the people of Pakistan are being buried under the price hike, he posed a query.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

