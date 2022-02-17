ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Line: UBL to provide SIDCL with exclusive cash management services

Press Release 17 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) recently entered into an exclusive Cash Management mandate with Sindh Infrastructure Development Co Ltd (SIDCL) at a ceremony held at the UBL Head Office in Karachi. The mandate was won by UBL through a formal bidding process last year in Nov ’21 and the agreement was subsequently signed in Dec ‘21. The signing ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic and was formally concluded on 07th Feb ‘22. SIDCL was represented by Mr. Nadeem Lodhi, CEO and Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO, represented UBL.

SIDCL has been entrusted with the task of developing and improving the quality of mass transit system in the city of Karachi, including the development and operations of the Green Line & Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.

They are dedicated to provide the people of Karachi a new and improved infrastructure with better transportation services for the masses.

Karachi Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Line (BRT) Project is first of six BRT lines. A first of its kind luxury bus mass-transportation system. It provides low-cost, fast, comfortable and reliable service with many modern amenities. The Karachi Green Line bus service has 22 stations and a route covering distance between Surjani Town and Numaish.

Through the agreement, UBL becomes the exclusive Cash Management service provider to the Company’s Green Line BRT system including physical cash collection from all stations and ticket vending machines. UBL will also be the digital partner of Green Line BRT, enabling cashless purchase experience for the BRT commuters. The stations will be powered by UBL’s state of the art android POS (point of sale) terminals, which will be integrated with the ticketing system to provide a seamless experience for the mass-transit travellers.

Furthermore, the Bank’s internet payment gateway will enable Green Line BRT users to purchase tickets online, using their debit and credit cards.

Nadeem Lodhi, CEO SIDCL, at the occasion said “This service will facilitate around 135,000 passengers on a daily basis with state-of-the-art facility at Numaish, which is a three level underground station where future BRT lines will integrate. Green line is equipped with modern Intelligent Transport System (ITS) which includes several options for ticketing i.e., Ticket Office, Vending Machine and from online application. The partnership with a bank like UBL will be instrumental in the success of Green Line BRT project and for the service of the people of Karachi in a streamlined and convenient manner.”

Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO UBL, added, “As Pakistan’s Best Digital Bank, we are proud to provide our state of the art services to SIDCL, at the same time contributing towards the wellbeing of the people of Karachi. The Green Line BRT Project will change the city’s landscape, by making mass transit easier and more convenient.

We look forward to this partnership with SIDCL and working with them on more projects in the future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UBL SIDCL Karachi Green Line Bus Project cash management services

Comments

Comments are closed.

Karachi Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Line: UBL to provide SIDCL with exclusive cash management services

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Biden’s Fed nominees in limbo

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

Borrowing money from MNCs to show big tax collection: AGP raises concern over FBR ‘manoeuvring’

Monthly tax returns: SRB extends e-filing deadline

Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

Cancellation of loans, their reinvestment discussed with WB

US, Nato say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine

Sustaining export growth key challenge: Dawood

Read more stories