India's 'disco king' Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

AFP 16 Feb, 2022

MUMBAI: Indian singer-composer and "Disco King" Bappi Lahiri, who collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Samantha Fox, has died aged 69, his family said Wednesday, prompting tributes from the world of politics and Bollywood.

Born in West Bengal to a musical family, the larger-than-life Lahiri was renowned for his trademark gold chain and sunglasses and was credited with popularising disco music in India.

He had several collaborations with international stars, including English model and singer Fox in the 1995 Hindi film "Rock Dancer" and with Snoop Dogg on Punjabi song "Patiala Peg" in 2015.

Lahiri's family said in a statement that his death was a "deeply sad moment" for us.

"We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," his wife and two children said.

Lahiri had "multiple health issues" and died in the film industry capital Mumbai late Tuesday, said Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare Hospital, .

He had just been discharged from a month-long hospital stay on Monday, Namjoshi told the Press Trust of India, but was readmitted Tuesday after his condition deteriorated.

"He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," he said.

Lahiri had fans dancing to hit songs in 1970s and '80s Bollywood films such as "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer" and "Sharaabi".

He also voiced several characters for Hindi-language versions of Hollywood films.

In the early 2000s, he won a copyright case against US rapper-producer Dr. Dre for using parts of one of his songs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Lahiri's music was "all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions" and that "people across generations could relate to his works".

"His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Indian leader added.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman tweeted his condolences and called Lahiri the "Disco King of Hindi cinema".

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar added that Lahiri's voice "was the reason for millions to dance, including me".

"Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music," he wrote on Twitter.

