ANL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
AVN 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
GTECH 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.13%)
PACE 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.32%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.03%)
TELE 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TPL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TPLP 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
TREET 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TRG 85.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1%)
UNITY 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,673 Increased By 13 (0.28%)
BR30 18,082 Increased By 44.3 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,774 Increased By 42.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 17,831 Increased By 26.6 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Injured Neser likely to miss Australia's tour of Pakistan

Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

Australia fast bowler Michael Neser has been all but ruled out of next month's tour of Pakistan after his domestic team Queensland said on Wednesday that the 31-year-old had suffered a side strain, with no date set for his return.

Queensland said Neser picked up the injury in their Marsh One-Day Cup loss to New South Wales on Monday and underwent scans late on Tuesday.

"It's bad luck for Michael and we're hoping he makes a speedy recovery," Queensland coach Wade Seccombe said.

Neser, who earned his first test cap during the Ashes, was included in Australia's squad for the three-test series against Pakistan which is due to start on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Australia’s Dunk says cricket must come back to Pakistan

Fellow quick and Queensland team mate Mark Steketee is a likely replacement if Neser is ruled out of the Australian test squad.

Australia and Pakistan are also scheduled to play three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match. Australia's squad for those encounters will be announced separately.

The Australians will be playing in Pakistan for the first time in almost 25 years and the series will be the test side's first overseas tour since facing England in the 2019 Ashes.

Michael Neser Australia's tour of Pakistan Australia test series

Comments

1000 characters

Injured Neser likely to miss Australia's tour of Pakistan

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Shaukat Tarin

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt: ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Read more stories