SU sets up online bookshop

HYDERABAD: The Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Jamshoro has established an online book shop to sell its stock of valuable books to the bookworms who could place orders through the institute’s facebook page or WhatsApp number.

The booklovers from every nook and corner of the country will be able to purchase the literary as well as informative books published by the Institute of Sindhology from time to time through the easy process of shopping online.

Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro inaugurated the online bookshop by cutting the ribbon at the institute. On the occasion, Director Institute of Sindhology Ghulam Murtaza Siyal, Dr Waheed Jatoi, Zonal Head Leopard Courier Service Sajjad Maqbool and other officials were also present.

After the inauguration, the books published by Sindhology could be purchased while sitting at homes by placing orders online through the institute’s Facebook page or WhatsApp number.

After the inauguration of the online bookshop, VC Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited the bookshop and looked over the books intently. He also inspected the book warehouse near the established bookshop.

