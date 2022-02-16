Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
16 Feb, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (February 15, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07671 0.07714 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.12571 0.12471 0.19114 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.45857 0.36243 0.50643 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.79386 0.62257 0.84043 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.32214 1.09171 1.39229 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
