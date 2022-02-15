ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 107.10 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (6.09%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
GGL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.3%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.7%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.97%)
TPL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
TPLP 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.33%)
TREET 39.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TRG 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.6%)
UNITY 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
WAVES 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,756 Increased By 39.8 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,580 Decreased By -64.1 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,772 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
US Navy engineer admits trying to sell nuclear sub secrets

AFP 15 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: A US Navy engineer admitted in federal court on Monday that he tried to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power, the Justice Department said.

Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty before a federal judge, more than four months after being arrested with his wife Diana Toebbe.

In exchange for his guilty plea, he is expected to be sentenced to between 12.5 to 17.5 years in prison.

His wife, a teacher, has so far maintained her innocence and sought release to care for their two teenage children. But her husband's plea deal also incriminates her.

"Diana Toebbe knowingly and voluntarily joined the conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data to another person with the intent to secure an advantage to a foreign nation and committed multiple overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy, including acting as a lookout while Mr. Toebbe serviced three dead drops," the document said.

The court documents did not however say which country the couple tried to sell their information to.

End of war brings relief, and despair, to Afghan women

The documents imply it was a US ally whose principal language is not English.

US nuclear submarines were at the center of a heated diplomatic crisis last September, when Australia canceled a mega-deal with France to announce a strategic partnership with the United States and Britain.

The Justice Department said in its statement that Toebbe had been working since 2012 on the design of the reactors for Virginia-class submarines, the latest generation of attack submersibles in the US fleet.

In April 2020, he had sent a package to a foreign country with an initial set of documents and instructions for establishing contact via a return address in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The package contained "a sample of Restricted Data and instructions for establishing a covert relationship to purchase additional Restricted Data," the Justice Department said.

"Toebbe began corresponding via encrypted email with an individual whom he believed to be a representative of the foreign government.

The individual was really an undercover FBI agent," the DoJ said.

Over several months, Toebbe received increasing payments in cryptocurrency for tens of thousands of dollars, and hid SD cards loaded with stolen secrets inside a peanut butter sandwich, in a packet of chewing gum and in a Band-Aid wrapper.

According to court documents, the country that Toebbe believed he was selling the secrets to was cooperating with the FBI, to the point of placing a flag in its Washington embassy to gain Toebbe's confidence.

