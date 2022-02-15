ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.02%)
BR30 17,717 Decreased By -372.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 45,644 Decreased By -435.3 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By -176.7 (-0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
TikTok removes over 6m videos from Pakistan

Tahir Amin 15 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The short-form video platform, TikTok, has removed more than six million videos from Pakistan over violating community guidelines in third quarter of 2021, ranking the country fourth in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down.

TikTok has released its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which details the volume and nature of violating content and accounts removed from the platform in Q3 of 2021.

In addition, 73.9 percent of content promoting harassment and bullying were proactively removed, while 72.4 percent of hateful-behaviour videos were also removed before anyone reported them.

The report provides insight into content removed for violating the Community Guidelines, reinforcing the platform’s public-accountability, to the community, policymakers, and NGOs.

To protect the safety of the community and the integrity of the platform, 91,445,802 videos were removed globally, between 1st July and 30th September 2021, comprising around one percent of all videos uploaded. Nearly 95 percent of those videos were removed before a user reported it, while 88 percent before the video received any views and 93 percent were removed within 24 hours of being posted.

TikTok has announced updates to its Community Guidelines, to further support the well-being of its community and the integrity of the platform. These updates clarify or expand upon the types of behaviour and content that will be removed from the platform or made ineligible for recommendation in the “For You” feed. Over the coming weeks, every TikTok member will be prompted to read the updated guidelines when they open the application.

To protect the security, availability, and reliability of the platform, TikTok is expanding its policy to include prohibition of unauthorized access to the platform, as well as TikTok content, accounts, systems, or data. Use of TikTok to perpetrate criminal activity is also prohibited.

In addition to educating the community on ways to spot, avoid, and report suspicious activity, the platform is opening state-of-the-art cyber-incident monitoring and investigative-response centres in Washington DC, Dublin, and Singapore this year. TikTok continues to expand its system that detects and removes certain categories of violations during upload – including adult-nudity and sexual-activities, child-safety, illegal-activities and regulated-goods.

As a result, the volume of automated removals has increased, which improves the overall safety of TikTok and enables the team to focus more on reviewing contextual or nuanced content, such as hate-speech, bullying, harassment and misinformation, to improve the efficacy, speed, and consistency of the TikTok platform.

The improvement stems from the pioneering combination of technology and content-moderation, by a dedicated investigations-team, deployed to identify videos that violate policies. To better enforce these policies, moderators also receive regular training, enabling them to identify content that features; reappropriate, slurs and bullying.

TikTok’s Community Guidelines apply to everyone and all content on the platform, to achieve a safer standard of content that is appropriate for the general audience, which includes everyone from teens to great-great-grandparents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan TikTok Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

