NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
15 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 14, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
226,220,945           140,484,597         6,771,758,146           4,203,779,832
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     544,697,689       (572,023,379)       (27,325,689)
Local Individuals          5,856,289,033     (5,669,518,519)        186,770,513
Local Corporates           2,132,256,706     (2,291,701,530)      (159,444,824)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

