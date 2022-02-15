Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
15 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 14, 2022).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
226,220,945 140,484,597 6,771,758,146 4,203,779,832
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 544,697,689 (572,023,379) (27,325,689)
Local Individuals 5,856,289,033 (5,669,518,519) 186,770,513
Local Corporates 2,132,256,706 (2,291,701,530) (159,444,824)
===============================================================================
