ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -33 (-0.7%)
BR30 17,841 Decreased By -248.1 (-1.37%)
KSE100 45,644 Decreased By -435.3 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By -176.7 (-0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Neymar in line to make PSG comeback against Real Madrid

AFP 14 Feb, 2022

PARIS: Neymar could play his first game for Paris Saint-Germain since November when they face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The French club revealed on the eve of the tie that former Real defender Sergio Ramos is the only player missing due to injury as he continues to struggle with a calf problem.

Neymar, meanwhile, has been back in training and could feature for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in a Ligue 1 game against Saint-Etienne on November 28.

"He is fine and he is full of confidence. Even if he hasn't played a game he will give 100 percent if he does come on but the coach will decide if he is on the bench or if he plays," said PSG captain Marquinhos.

Paris coach Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure to deliver heading into the tie with an exit in the first knockout round of Europe's elite club competition unthinkable for the club that signed Lionel Messi at the start of the season.

"Given the players involved this could have been the final," pointed out Pochettino, whose side lost in the semi-finals last season to Manchester City.

The Qatar-owned club lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich but before that had gone out in the last 16 in three straight seasons.

"PSG have been trying to win this trophy for 50 years so we are the challengers," said Pochettino, whose team have struggled to convince this season despite sitting 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

"The team we are coming up against are the ones who are used to winning the Champions League."

Pochettino said that neither Idrissa Gana Gueye nor Abdou Diallo would be considered to start the game at the Parc des Princes having returned last week from winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

PSG are hoping for a big performance from Messi, who has scored five of his seven goals so far this season in the Champions League.

He holds the record for most goals scored in the 'Clasico' having netted 26 times against Real Madrid while at Barcelona.

PSG Champions League Neymar

