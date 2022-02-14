ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
No lean patch for Kohli, insists India batting coach

AFP 14 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: India's batting coach played down concerns Monday about the recent poor batting form of Virat Kohli, saying he was on the brink of scoring some "big runs".

Kohli, 33, last scored an international century in August 2019, and made eight, 18 and nought in India's recent 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies in one-day internationals.

The combative and sometimes controversial batsman, one of the best in the world, stepped down as India's T20 captain last year and was then sacked as ODI skipper. He then resigned the Test captaincy in January.

"I don't think he's going through a lean phase," batting coach Vikram Rathour told a news conference.

"At least in this format, T20s and ODIs he has done really well. I understand he had a poor series against the West Indies (in ODIs) but (there is) no conversation (on his form) as such."

India and the West Indies will play three T20 matches in Kolkata starting Wednesday.

"He is batting really well in the nets and we are really happy with the kind of preparations he is putting in. I am certain that one of these innings he will score big runs," Rathour said.

India will head into the matches with an eye on the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, where Rathour said their batters were equipped to deliver.

"We are working towards the World Cup in Australia. Unfortunately we are struggling a little bit with the injuries at the moment, few people are missing out (including vice-captain KL Rahul)," said the former India batsman.

"(But) With the batting that we have I don't think we have any issues. All our batters are capable of batting well in those conditions."

