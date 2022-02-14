ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises for second day to hover near record high on India's tax cut

Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Monday to hover near record highs, as expectation of more demand from India grew amid tight supply after the world's top edible oil buyer cut its import tax.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 90 ringgit, or 1.61%, to 5,663 ringgit ($1,351.55) a tonne by the midday break.

India on Sunday reduced its tax on crude palm oil (CPO) imports, known as the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), to 5% from 7.5% to rein in local prices and help domestic refiners and consumers.

Palm oil remains neutral in 5,524-5,608 ringgit range

The tax reduction comes after Malaysian palm oil prices soared to record highs last week, making the vegetable oil less competitive over rival edible oils.

"It would be interesting to see if India increases palm oil buying after the reduction in CPO import duties, or continue to look after soft oils as palm oil is at a high premium, especially over sun oil," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Additionally, the conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine is threatening the supply of sun oil from the Black Sea region and also fuelling a rally in crude oil prices, Bagani said.

Oil prices hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger US and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer.

In other related oils, Dalian's May soyoil contract rose 0.9%, while its May palm oil contract gained 2%. May soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.9%.

Palm oil remains neutral in a range of 5,524-5,608 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Oil Palm

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rises for second day to hover near record high on India's tax cut

660-MW Jamshoro coal power plant: $172m loans cancelled on GoP plea

Inflationary impact on Pakistan: Russia-Ukraine tension analysed

Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Khanewal lynching: Punjab police arrest six more key suspects

Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters

Erdogan to visit UAE to bolster political, economic ties

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Indian state re-opens some schools in wake of hijab dispute

Taliban ‘only option’, PM tells world

Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

Read more stories