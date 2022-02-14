Palm oil remains neutral in 5,524-5,608 ringgit range

SINGAPORE: Palm oil remains neutral in a range of 5,524-5,608 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above 5,608 ringgit could lead to a gain into 5,676-5,749 ringgit range, while a break below 5,524 ringgit could open the way toward a zone of 5,366-5,425 ringgit.

The bias seems to be towards the downside, as the drop from the Feb. 7 high of 5,749 ringgit followed the completion of a five-wave cycle from 4,294 ringgit.

The drop may extend towards the bottom of the wave 4 at 4,912 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract looks sideways in a narrow range of 5,529-5,644 ringgit.

Palm extends fall on rival oil weakness, traders await output data

A rising trendline and a bullish engulfing pattern provide conflicting signals.

An escape from the range could offer clear indication of the following direction.

