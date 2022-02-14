ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commerzbank shares fall after finance minister says govt to shed stake in future

BERLIN: Shares in Commerzbank fell 5% in Lang & Schwarz pre-market trade on Monday after Germany's Finance...
Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: Shares in Commerzbank fell 5% in Lang & Schwarz pre-market trade on Monday after Germany's Finance Minister said the government would not keep its stake in the lender in the long run.

"In the long run, the state will not be a shareholder in Commerzbank," Christian Lindner was quoted as saying by Handelsblatt newspaper.

Lindner said he would take into consideration taxpayers' financial interest and the importance of Commerzbank for Germany's medium-sized economy when this decision is made in the future.

Currency markets calm, euro-dollar steady ahead of US inflation data

The government holds a stake of more than 15% in Commerzbank following a bailout during the financial crisis.

Commerzbank Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof said in November it would be better if the government shed its stake in the bank at some point.

Commerzbank

Comments

1000 characters

Commerzbank shares fall after finance minister says govt to shed stake in future

Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Shehbaz meets Chaudhry brothers

Afghanistan issue: There’s ‘total harmony’ between Pakistan, China: PM

Taliban ‘only option’, PM tells world

$80bn in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Indian state re-opens some schools in wake of hijab dispute

PM condemns lynching incident, vows stern action

Read more stories