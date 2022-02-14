ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Punjab governor confident of defeating no-trust motion

Recorder Report 14 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that the opposition’s no-confidence motion will not succeed, as its allies are with the government. While addressing the closing ceremony of the 4th Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament and talking to media at Gymkhana Club, the governor maintained that the present government has no political or personal agenda; our mission is only the country’s development and prosperity.

The work being done today on building dams in Pakistan is unprecedented, he said, adding: “The political parties should make decisions keeping in view national interests not personal.”

Director General Punjab Rangers Major General Asif, Chairman Wapda Lt-Gen. Muzammil Hussain (Retd), Lt Gen Khalid Maqbool (Retd), Admiral Asif Sandhila (Retd), Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Khawaja Pervez and others were also present on the occasion.

Responding to media queries, he said that the people have given mandate to PTI to rule for five years; there is no threat to the government from recent contacts in political parties. “InshAllah, the present government will keep working on strengthening democracy and institutions in Pakistan, we are making all the decisions keeping in view the national interests,” he said.

While addressing the function, the governor Sarwar said that it was commendable that Wapda apart from development of water and power sectors in Pakistan is also active for the promotion of education, health and sports under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligation.

“We all know that development of water resources is essential for national development for which Wapda and the Ministry of Water Resources are working on a multi-pronged strategy to improve the water situation in Pakistan, increase the share of hydropower in the national grid, provide low cost electricity to the people and stabilize the economy,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar PDM PTI Punjab Governor no trust motion country’s development

