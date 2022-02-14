ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Huge quantity of drugs seized: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department, Mukesh Kumar Chawla Sunday said...
APP 14 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department, Mukesh Kumar Chawla Sunday said that the department in a major operation in the history of Karachi have seized heroin, chars and chemicals worth billions of rupees and arrested one accused.

A case has been registered against the accused and started investigation. While addressing a press conference at Director General of Excise and Taxation office here on Sunday, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Deputy Director Zahoor Elahi Mazari on the instructions of Director Excise Waheed Sheikh, formed a team led by Excise Inspector Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah and recovered 304 kg of heroin, 500 kg of chars and 38 kg of chemicals used for making drugs.

He said that the operation was carried out in Sector 70D of Surjani Town. This operation is the biggest operation in the history of Karachi. The seized heroin is valued at US 1.4 billion dollars. Mukesh Kumar Chawla added that the seized chars was valued at US 1.5 million dollars.

One accused Muhammad Usman has also been arrested. He informed that hundreds of kilograms of drugs could be made with the help of the seized chemicals. On the occasion, the Minister also showed the drug making equipments to the media representatives with the help of which drugs are made. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the officers of the Excise department deserved praise for such a big action.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla Sindh Minister drugs seized

Comments

Comments are closed.

Huge quantity of drugs seized: Sindh minister

Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

Shehbaz meets Chaudhry brothers

Afghanistan issue: There’s ‘total harmony’ between Pakistan, China: PM

Taliban ‘only option’, PM tells world

$80bn in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

PM condemns lynching incident, vows stern action

Swiss vote to ban nearly all tobacco advertising

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Top Taliban diplomat in Qatar in bid to unlock Afghan aid

India to sell 5pc of insurance giant in huge IPO

Read more stories