Charing Cross martyrs: Punjab police observes 5th death anniversary

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Sunday observed the fifth death anniversary of the police officers who embraced martyrdom in a suicide bomb blast at Charing Cross Mall Road five years ago.

At least 15 people, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Captain (retired) Syed Ahmed Mubeen and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zahid Mahmood Gondal, had embraced martyrdom in the targeted terrorist strike. Two Aaj News personnel had also suffered critical wounds as they were covering a daylong protest of chemists. A DSNG of Aaj News was also completely destroyed.

To pay homage to the martyrs of police department, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev along with senior police officers visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Syed Ahmed Mubeen on Sunday, laid floral wreaths on the grave, offered Fateha and prayed for the departed souls and presented them a guard of honour.

The mother of (late) DIG Ahmed Mubeen and families of other police martyrs and media persons also attended the ceremony. The atmosphere turned gloomy and sad when the mother of Mubeen prayed for her martyred son.

CCPO Fayyaz Ahmed while talking to the media expressed his gratitude to the exemplary services of Shuhda of Chairing Cross tragedy and said that Feb 13 was the day of renewal of commitment that police force would continue its mission by fulfilling duties in all possible circumstances.

He said the police officers and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were frontline soldiers and an asset of the department. He said the sacrifice of DIG Mubeen would always be remembered as Punjab police’s history was full of such brave officers.

“Nation would never forget the sacrifices of brave and dutiful officers who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty,” he said, adding that martyrdom of police officials was an irreplaceable loss for the country and their blood would not be wasted.

“They sacrificed their lives in a bid to provide security to people’s lives and properties and I hope that other police officials will also set examples of bravery and courage (like they demonstrated),” Fayyaz said.

According to an investigation report prepared by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan-Khurasani group was behind the Charing Cross bombing.

The report says that Mullah Farman, second to Khurasani, had managed the entry of suicide attacker Nasarullh to Pakistan from Afghanistan. Anwarul Haq, the facilitator of the bombing, received Nasarullah at Torkham Border and took him to his Lahore residence in Bhagatpura.

Mullah Farman had also managed a ‘secured’ delivery of the suicide jacket to the attacker in Lahore through Kahteebullah, alias Anas, of Mohmand Agency which was finally delivered at a temporary address of Haq in Sanda area near Bund Road.

The report says that Haq, an expert in preparing suicide jackets and who also put the vest on the attacker at his residence before going for the bombing, took the attacker to the Charing Cross on a motorcycle and guided him to target the police officers and left the scene.

However, Anwarul Haq, Abdullah, Attaur Rehman, Imam Shah, Irfan Khan and five other unidentified militants were killed in an ‘encounter’ with security personnel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022