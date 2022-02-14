‘Reach Every Door Corona Vaccination Campaign’ reviewed

FAISALABAD: Secretary Archives Punjab Saqib Manan visited Faisalabad and review on the third phase of Reach Every Door Corona Vaccination campaign.

He chaired a high level meeting and took briefing on the achieved targets. He said that on the direction of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar he has been appointed to review the RED III which would continue till 14 February. He asked the District Health Authority to point out top and low performer Out Reach Teams and monitor their performance regularly. Secretary Archives Punjab also visited the different localities and checked the availability of teams and asked the residents about the reaching teams. He said that 2600 teams are active in the district and they are going door to door to vaccinate the 100% population. He informed that as many as 3.2 million people above age of 12 years and plus are being fully vaccinated and teams are on their foot to vaccinate the people of first and second doze.

