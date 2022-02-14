ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
UK shares slip, but notch up best week so far in 2022

Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

LONDON: UK shares ended lower on Friday, tracking global markets betting on aggressive US rate hikes, but the main indexes still marked their best week so far in 2022 as data showed Britain’s economy suffered less than feared from the Omicron coronavirus wave.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%, while the mid-cap 250 fell 0.7%. The FTSE 100 has outperformed the pan-European STOXX 600 index this year, thanks to its heavy weighting towards banking and commodity stocks.

Despite weakness on the day, the FTSE 100 was up 1.9% and the FTSE Mid 250 up 1.6% for the week.

Data showed Britain’s economy shrank by a less-than-expected 0.2% in December, suggesting that - despite the setback caused by the Omicron variant - GDP grew strongly across the fourth quarter.

Hewson added the question now was whether 2022 would see the UK shake off December’s blip or whether supply constraints and rising prices would keep a lid on household consumption, which has been a key factor in GDP growth.

The downbeat mood spilled over from Wall Street as investors digested the possibility of aggressive US rate hikes after hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard in the wake of the hottest US inflation reading in nearly 40 years.

FTSE 100 GDPR Britain’s economy UK shares Omicron coronavirus wave

