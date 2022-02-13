One injured in cylinder blast in Karachi's Musharraf Colony

At least one person was injured as a result of a cylinder blast in Karachi's Musharraf Colony near Hawke's Bay, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

The police and rescue officials arrived at the scene soon after the incident. The injured person was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

The blast occurred as a gas cylinder exploded in a shop in Musharraf Colony at around 4 pm, the police said.

In a separate incident, at least one person was killed while five others, including women and children, were injured when a passenger van collided with a coach near zero point, Nawabshah on Sunday.

The dead body and the injured have been shifted to the district’s Peoples Medical College, the police said.

Tribal clash in Nawabshah leaves SHO, 5 others dead

Earlier on Saturday, six people, including the station house officer (SHO) of Nawabshah’s Mirzapur police station, were killed while several others were injured as a result of an armed clash between two rival groups over a land dispute.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Qazi Ahmed and the People’s Medical University Hospital Nawabshah.

The incident occurred when armed men of two rival tribes – Zardari and Bhand – opened fire at each other. On getting information, a police team reached the scene.