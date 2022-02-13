ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,772
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,483,798
3,20624hr
Sindh
557,931
Punjab
494,971
Balochistan
35,056
Islamabad
133,037
KPK
209,758
Broad says 'sleep affected' by 'five-minute' Test axe call

AFP 13 Feb, 2022

LONDON: England fast bowler Stuart Broad on Sunday said his controversial axing from the team to tour the West Indies was delivered in a "five-minute phone call" which has "affected my sleep".

Broad, 35, has 537 Test wickets to his name but he and fellow veteran James Anderson, who is the country's record wicket taker with 640 victims, were dropped following the 4-0 Ashes rout in Australia.

Anderson, 39, topped England's bowling averages in the series with his eight wickets costing just 23.37 apiece, while Broad took the tourists' first five-for of the trip in Sydney.

Both, however, were left out of the squad to play a three-match Test series in the West Indies next month.

"I am struggling to put things into context. It's hard to do so when all you've had is a five-minute phone call and nothing else," Broad wrote in his Mail on Sunday column.

Head century gives Australia the edge as rain forces early end

"Not to big it up too much but it has affected my sleep. I said to my partner Mollie one morning that my body felt sore. She suggested that would be stress.

"No, I can't pretend I am as good as gold, because I am not. It would be wrong to act like everything's OK."

Andrew Strauss, interim managing director of England men's cricket, had insisted Anderson and Broad could still have a part to play in the future despite their unexpected exiles.

However, that reassurance failed to cushion the blow for Broad who believes his current form, and that of Anderson, stands up to the toughest scrutiny.

"I took 11 wickets in the final two Ashes matches, I have been Test match standard for a long time and, for the last eight years, you would say world class," he said.

"I could take being dropped if I had let my standards slip but facing up to being overlooked when they haven't is another thing altogether.

"That's why I was so outspoken when I was left out against West Indies in Southampton a couple of years ago. It felt unjust."

England's first Test against the West Indies in Antigua starts on March 8.

