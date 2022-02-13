Jama Cloth Market: Customs claims it has seized Rs50m worth of smuggled goods

KARACHI: Customs authorities claimed on Saturday to have seized five truckloads of smuggled clothes in a raid in Karachi’s Jama Cloth Market area. According to details, Pakistan customs’ anti-smuggling squad carried out the raid on a warehouse off MA Jinnah Road and seized a huge quantity of smuggled clothes.

The squad conducted the raid following information of the presence of smuggled goods in the warehouse. Customs officials sought the help of the Rangers and police to avoid any untoward incident.

A spokesperson for the customs said the seized goods are estimated to be worth around Rs50 million. In Dec, a late-night raid of Customs authorities on the Allahwala building in the Jama Cloth area to seize alleged smuggled goods had drawn strong reaction from traders and shopkeepers.