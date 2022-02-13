LG elections: Re-poll in 13 districts of KP today

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, re-polling in thirteen districts for local government elections will be held today. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the re-polling will be held on various seats of local councils where elections were terminated either due to deteriorated situation on polling day or death of the contesting candidates during first phase of the local bodies’ polls.

The thirteen districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber and Mohmand.

The commission has established a total of five-hundred and sixty-eight (568) polling stations for the polling. More than seven-hundred thousand (700,000) voters will use their right to vote in the re-polling.