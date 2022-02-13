ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Corrupt elements stand nowhere, says CM Buzdar

Recorder Report 13 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that funds of Rs200 billion allocated for Southern Punjab has been ring fenced and now the development projects of Southern Punjab will be completed with this development budget.

During a meeting with Federal Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, MNA from Layyah Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar and MPAs Shahabuddin and Lala Muhammad Tahir discussed overall political situation and development issues of Southern Punjab.

The CM said that the promises made with the people of Southern Punjab are being fulfilled. Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card is providing free of cost treatment facilities to the people of Layyah including DG Khan. The secretaries of Southern Punjab Secretariat have been empowered in development and other financial matters, he added.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar lauded the CM’s vision of composite development for Southern Punjab.

Moreover talking to Minister of State Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bherwana and MPA Shehbaz Ahmedat, the CM said that incumbent government is making serious efforts to resolve the peoples’ problem with the consultation of pubic representatives. He said that nation has expressed complete and unshaken confidence over the PM Imran Khan and corrupt elements’ stands nowhere in front of his honest leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

