‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’: hands-on learning ends at UVAS

Recorder Report 13 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) organised three days hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ here at City Campus.

The training was held under the project of ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain.’

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid co-chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among participants while President Dairy Cattle Farmers Association Shakir Umar Gujjar, Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 23 participants/professionals, livestock farmers from public and private sectors dairy industry were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqbal Shahid said that by imparting latest innovative practical knowledge and skills to dairy professional we can enhance milk and meat production in Pakistan. He said development of livestock sector is the priority of Pakistan Government.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad thanked livestock department for providing financial assistance to make this project successful. He said it is direly needed to start social media campaign to create awareness among public regarding latest innovative knowledge and skills for the uplift of dairy industry. He also sought suggestion/inputs from the participants to make such training more informative for the next batches.

The objectives of the hands-on learning were to enable the participants about basic milk testing techniques for the good quality milk and milk products, professional need learning of different analytical tools for evaluation of milk and milk products quality in order to good quality products in the market and video production of hands-on learning fully equipped laboratories reading materials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

