HBL-PSL 7: PCB, police officials finalise security arrangements

LAHORE: An important joint coordination meeting of Lahore Police senior officers and PCB high officials was held on Saturday at Qaddafi Stadium regarding the security arrangements for the ongoing HBL-PSL-7 matches being played in the provincial metropolis.

Chairman PCB Ramiz Hasan Raja expressed his complete satisfaction over the foolproof security arrangements and commended the efforts of Lahore police, to promote the national and international sports activities in the provincial capital.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan briefed the Chairman PCB regarding the security arrangements of Lahore police for the PSL. The CCPO said foolproof security has been provided to the teams, officials, foreign media and spectators as no compromise would be made on the protection of players. All possible resources have been utilized to ensure the peaceful conduct of the event by implementing on an elaborate security and traffic plan.

The spectators are allowed to enter the stadium only after complete identification, search through four layer security mechanism devised by Lahore police. Zero routes have been provided to the teams during their movement from their residence to the stadium and vice versa, he added.

Teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force ensure affective patrolling around important places including routes, stadium and residential areas. The movement of teams and important points are continuously monitored through CCTV cameras. Search, sweep and combing operations have been conducted in the city on regular basis to foil any nefarious designs of anti peace elements.

The CCPO Lahore directed the police officers and officials to adopt polite behavior with the citizens during checking process and traffic control. Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has appealed the citizens to cooperate with Lahore Police to meet the purpose of providing foolproof security to the sports event and improve the image of Pakistan in the comity of nations as a sports friendly country.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, SSP Operations Capt Mustansar Feroze (retd), SSP Security Rashid Hydayat, all divisional SSP and senior PCB officials were also present.

