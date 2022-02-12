ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India's Shreyas Iyer sold for $1.62mn in IPL auction

AFP 12 Feb, 2022

BANGALORE: India's Shreyas Iyer fetched the top price in the first round of the auction for the Indian Premier League -- the world's most valuable cricket tournament -- on Saturday.

Iyer, who stood out with his match-winning 80 in India's 3-0 ODI whitewash of the West Indies on Friday, went to Kolkata Knight Riders for $1.62 million in the two-day auction in Bangalore.

The first set of 10 marquee players each had a base price of $264,000 in the auction, which sets their salary for the 10-team tournament.

Kolkata secured a return for Australia's Pat Cummins for nearly $1 million and chief executive Venky Mysore said they were "delighted" at the two buys.

"Delighted with how the first session has gone for us. To get back Pat Cummins at that price, actually we thought he would go higher, so happy with that," Mysore told reporters.

"Obviously Shreyas, a quality Indian player, at the top of the order is a very very long term in our thinking. Couldn't be happier getting Cummins and Shreyas."

India thrash West Indies by 96 runs to sweep ODI series 3-0

Cummins, who went to Kolkata for a record $2.17 million in 2019 but was released last year, and Shreyas Kolkata have "two solid" options for captaincy after they did not retain England's Eoin Morgan -- who led them to the runners-up spot last season.

The auction kicked off with Shikhar Dhawan and the Indian opener went to Punjab Kings for $1.09 million.

Punjab also got South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada for $1.22 million, the second-highest price for a marquee player.

New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult also crossed the million-dollar threshold with his $1.06 million signing by Rajasthan Royals.

South Africa's Faf du Plessis went to Royal Challengers Bangalore while Delhi Capitals got David Warner at $826,000.

The tournament's two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants secured signing Mohammed Shami and Quinton de Kock respectively.

Ten IPL teams have been bidding for 600 foreign and Indian players in the auction.

The 15th edition of the IPL begins in late March, with the final at the end of May.

IPL Indian Premier League Shreyas Iyer IPL auction

Comments

1000 characters

India's Shreyas Iyer sold for $1.62mn in IPL auction

Jul-Jan FY22L: Record $18bn remittance inflows received by country

Gas, power bills for 7th census: PBS refuses to use tablets to read barcodes

Blinken says US prepared for Russian diplomacy or 'aggression' on Ukraine

WB briefs ministry about projects being funded by it

India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen

China says not granting passport renewals for non-essential travel

Zardari assures Fazl of support in no-confidence move against govt

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

China approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

Read more stories