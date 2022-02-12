ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

Recorder Report 12 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which met here on Friday with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair, decided to bring no confidence motion against the current government.

“We have decided to form a committee, which will meet the allies of the government to win their support for the motion,” Fazl said while briefing the media after the PDM meeting held at the PML-N Secretariat at Model Town.

In the meeting, the PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Ahmad Sherpao and others also participated through a video link.

Shehbaz Sharif, Saad Rafique, Akram Durrani, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah and Hamza Shehbaz were present in the PDM meeting.

Answering a question, he said, “Our target is clear, we would move forward after doing necessary home work.” He added that the situation is different now, earlier the game was in the hands of others.

PDM announces no-confidence motion against PM Imran’s government

To another query, he said the decision to hold long march on March 23 is still intact. He, however, said they are political people and took decisions with consensus. When asked about accepting stance of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, he did not reply.

To another query, Maulana said they would not contact individuals rather approach political parties for mustering their support.

Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion that they would do their best to come up to the expectations of the people who are burdened by financial woes due to inapt government.

Earlier, the PDM discussed political developments and different options to oust the PTI government led by Imran Khan.

Maulana Fazl while addressing the meeting said the situation is conducive for no-confidence motion and they will use all options to send Prime Minister Imran Khan back home.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM PMLN Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)

Comments

Comments are closed.

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

Jul-Jan FY22L: Record $18bn remittance inflows received by country

Gas, power bills for 7th census: PBS refuses to use tablets to read barcodes

WB briefs ministry about projects being funded by it

Small hydropower projects: PPIB urges PD to expedite work on required approvals

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan in local currencies: SBP, FBR directed to make arrangements

PTCL CEO rules out Ufone merger

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

G-13 project: PM finds staff missing from site

Roshan Digital Account for overseas: PM asks SBP to provide online facility of real time money transfer

Read more stories