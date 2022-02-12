PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which met here on Friday with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair, decided to bring no confidence motion against the current government.

“We have decided to form a committee, which will meet the allies of the government to win their support for the motion,” Fazl said while briefing the media after the PDM meeting held at the PML-N Secretariat at Model Town.

In the meeting, the PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Ahmad Sherpao and others also participated through a video link.

Shehbaz Sharif, Saad Rafique, Akram Durrani, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah and Hamza Shehbaz were present in the PDM meeting.

Answering a question, he said, “Our target is clear, we would move forward after doing necessary home work.” He added that the situation is different now, earlier the game was in the hands of others.

To another query, he said the decision to hold long march on March 23 is still intact. He, however, said they are political people and took decisions with consensus. When asked about accepting stance of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, he did not reply.

To another query, Maulana said they would not contact individuals rather approach political parties for mustering their support.

Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion that they would do their best to come up to the expectations of the people who are burdened by financial woes due to inapt government.

Earlier, the PDM discussed political developments and different options to oust the PTI government led by Imran Khan.

Maulana Fazl while addressing the meeting said the situation is conducive for no-confidence motion and they will use all options to send Prime Minister Imran Khan back home.

